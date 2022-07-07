Boycott call after ATM charges are introduced in Belfast hospitals

EXTRA COST: Unison have urged people to boycott ATMs that are charging for withdrawals in hospitals

THE trade union Unison has called for a boycott of ATMs in Belfast hospitals following the introduction of cash withdrawal fees.

Quick Cash, which operates the ATMs at Belfast Trust facilities, introduced a £1 surcharge for withdrawals in Belfast Trust hospitals on Monday.

It is understood the firm has introduced charges to make up for losses during the pandemic, when hospital footfall was dramatically reduced.

Conor McCarthy, Secretary of UNISON's RVH and Muckamore Branch, said the charges will place an extra burden on patients and health workers during the cost of living crisis.

"We've called for boycott of the machines," he said. "We want to get to try to get QuickCash to change their mind.

"The cost of living crisis that we're in means that staff need all the money they can get. To add charges is morally wrong at this stage.

"It also has an adverse impact on patients not being able to get access to their cash while in hospital."

Surcharges were rolled at ATMs across Belfast in 2019, with Retail NI warning of "less footfall and trade" for retailers as a result.

Mr McCarthy expressed concern a perceived fall in demand for ATMs could lead a total withdraw of the machines in local hospitals.

"We've kept the charges at bay for a while now, and the Trust have said that they would always prefer them to be free, but it's something we've limited control over," he said.

"There's obviously a need for staff to have access to funds.

"A lot of low paid staff and low paid workers also use it to check their pay is in. If the machines are removed completely there would be an impact there as well."