‘Hotel for Homeless’ on Springfield Road is a safe haven

FARSET Hotel on the Springfield Road has been fast gaining a reputation as “the best homeless hostel in Belfast".

Opened in 2003 as an international hostel, the social enterprise now operates as a 39-room accommodation for the homeless community.

Speaking with the Andersonstown News, Directors Paul McMichael and Issac Andrews spoke about the services that are available at Farset and what makes it completely different to anything else out there.

“Up to two years ago we were a hostel that was primarily aimed at international students, but it was a social enterprise,” says Paul.

“With the onset of the pandemic, as a country and a society we have become embroiled in a huge issue surrounding homelessness so as a result of that we wanted to help the community out.

“We have now set a strategy for the next five years which came into effect from the 1st April which is homeless centric.

“This is a community asset; it doesn’t matter where you come from or what religion you are.”

The accommodation offers a wide range of services including providing daily hot meals to the residents and the homeless community in Belfast, access to social care services with support and guidance in signposting residents to other available services as well as a range of programmes. The courses and programmes available are aimed at providing skills, qualifications and confidence.

Paul stated that the residents are taught to cook for themselves and their colleagues with accredited courses to go with this. Career courses are provided on personal development and improving self-confidence and self-esteem as well as a housing support service which was launched at the beginning of July. Since its launch ten residents have been provided with a home.

Directors Paul McMichael and Issac Andrews Image Credit: Daniel Greenan

The not-for-profit is launching a new service called 'Meals on Wheels' to tackle food poverty within the community.

“We’re seen as being the best homeless hostel is Belfast,” says Paul.

“Firstly the way in which we run the place, the team here do an incredible job right across, we also have other aspects of our charity which is very important to us. The interface work. We never wanted any of that to change.

“The homeless work that we do is sympathetic to homelessness as a core and also works in with the values of Farset the charity. Farset the charity is 47 years old. We have good accommodation, we have a good centre for them and the facilities we have are pretty good as well as the services we offer.

“We have an enclosed space where people can relax, we have a safe space. We’re right beside a dam. It’s beautiful out there. It’s a hidden gem.”

Director Issac Andrews says what makes it all worthwhile is seeing someone changing their lives for the better. “They do it themselves, we’re just here to help them on their way," he added.

“It doesn’t matter what community you come from, because homelessness is all around us. In Northern Ireland, there are over 10,000 people homeless at any one time.

“Loneliness is a big thing. Somebody getting housed from here and getting a flat, sometimes they’re walking into bare floors, no curtains, basically nothing in the house. We do our best with the donations we have coming in right across the communities. It’s just great the generosity people have when they come together.

One of the communal areas Image Credit: Daniel Greenan

“We don’t get any funding here from the Housing Executive apart from what we charge them for our rooms. Any funding we get in here we have to go out and fight for it. Funding is incredibly important,” continues Issac.

“137 per cent is the increase that we have seen in the rise of our fuel cost since the same time last year.

“Two out of every three Housing Executive tenants who are given a property fail to keep that property in three months if they’re on the homeless list. That is a major issue.”

“Between volunteers and staff, we have 26 people working here. It’s purely down to people who have a good heart, a kindness and wanting to do a good job,” Paul adds.

The residents at Farset Hotel spoke with the Andersonstown News of their experience. Resident William told us about his recent experience cooking in the kitchen for the residents.

"At the end of the day I wanted to give something back, because these guys do so much for me."

William who has been writing poetry since he was 14, wrote the following poem on his experience at Farset and his journey since coming here. He said writing poetry helps with his mental health as he gets the words on the paper.

“I’ve improved in a lot of ways since coming here, I’ve managed to get my anger under control, I’ve managed to stay sober, I’ve been sober going on two years now,” said William.

Former resident Jude recently moved into a flat of her own but still comes back to volunteer at the hostel with Owen in the kitchen.

Kyle who is disabled and has been on the waiting list for a home for the past 18 months said: “I never understood homelessness until I moved in here. Since I came here and I have met the guts of a hundred or two hundred people and they’re all homeless. Now I fully understand everything about it.

“We’ve all realised we’re all here for the exact same things, we need to be like a family and close group of friends to keep the house in order. The closer we all are, the better life is in the house.

“I wouldn’t class this as a hotel for homeless, when I go out I tell people that this is my home and nothing is going to change that. This isn’t a hotel for me, this is my home.”

Farset residents Kyle, left, and William Image Credit: Daniel Greenan

Charlene Anderson who is an outreach co-ordinator and specialises in housing works full time in a voluntary role.

“I was homeless as a teenager, and then later on in life for a second time. This is very close to my heart. 40 years ago on the 11th of July, I was homeless. 40 years later I’m sitting here working for the homeless.”

“Everyone comes in here as a stranger, and when they leave here, they leave here as part of a family. A Farset family.”