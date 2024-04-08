Hourly train service between Belfast and Dublin on track

AN hourly train service between Belfast and Dublin has been fast-tracked with major EU funding.

The cross-border intercity rail service between Belfast and Dublin is to benefit from a €165million (£141.9million) investment from the PEACEPLUS Programme.



This programme involves replacing the existing Enterprise trains with brand new trains by the end of the decade, allowing for an hourly timetable and faster journey times between Dublin and Belfast.



The PEACEPLUS Programme represents a funding partnership between the European Union, the Irish and British governments and the Northern Ireland Executive.



When complete the new Enterprise service will offer improved accessibility and passenger experience, with an hourly service and journey times reduced to at least one hour 55 minutes between Dublin and Belfast.



Department for Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “This is an exciting time for rail travel. The new fleet will pave the way for the Enterprise service to become the first electrified inter-city service on the island which will support our decarbonisation commitments.



"The investment will improve the experience of people travelling by train and encourage others to use these services. By doing so you will be playing your part in our shared journey to net zero as well as enjoying the many benefits to be gained by rail travel.”

Ian Campbell, Director of Service Operations, Translink, Minister John O’Dowd, Department for Infrastructure, Gina McIntyre, CEO SEUPB, Minister Eamon Ryan TD, Department of Transport and Billy Gilpin, Director Train Operations, Iarnród Éireann

His counterpart in the South, Department of Transport Minister Eamon Ryan TD, said: “I welcome this significant investment in the Enterprise Fleet Replacement Programme. The flagship Enterprise service is a very visible and well-known symbol of North-South cooperation and this replacement programme is a key priority of both Governments.



"The programme will significantly improve accessibility between the two largest cities on the island through increased service frequency and a faster journey time.



"This is another indication of the ambition we have to put the island of Ireland on track for a new age of rail, connecting more cities and towns and opening up quality rail service to more people.



"The funding for this programme under the PEACEPLUS programme and from both Government Departments demonstrates the positive impact cooperation has on meeting our shared goals of a cleaner, greener, interconnected all-island future.”

In February the Irish government announced that it would fund a new hourly train service between Belfast and Dublin. The funding, which is part of the Shared Island initiative came as part of a package which also included €600million for upgrades to the hazardous A5 road and €50million towards the building of Casement Park in West Belfast.