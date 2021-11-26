Housing Executive contractors forced to withdraw from Rathcoole after sectarian threats

HOUSING Executive contractors have been forced to withdraw from Rathcoole after receiving threats.

Threatening graffiti has also appeared targeting contractors in the area. 'All workers will be shot' appeared alongside the name and address of what is believed to be a contractor on a hoarding around a building site.

The workers were carrying out preparatory work at Monkscoole Tower which is to be demolished to make way for social housing.

The development is part of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive's Tower Blocks Action Plan.

The Housing Executive has said that the safety of its staff and contractors is "paramount" and has condemned the threats against them.

A spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “We can confirm that contractors have had to withdraw tenants' services, including health and safety work, from a number of sites in Rathcoole following threats to staff and graffiti targeting contractors in the area.

“The safety of our staff and contractors is paramount, and we utterly condemn this behaviour.

“We will continue to monitor situation.”

North Belfast Sinn Féin MP John Finucane said: "These threats are disgraceful and need to be strongly condemned.

"They should be withdrawn immediately allowing workers to safely return to their jobs."

People Before Profit North Belfast Cllr Fiona Ferguson added: "These actions are unacceptable and intolerable for any worker, and should be roundly condemned by all.

"No one going to work should face threats against their life. The anonymous culprits behind these messages do not speak for the majority.

"My solidarity is with those affected, their families, and the wider community who do not support these violent threats."