Huge backlog of learners waiting to take lessons and driving tests

A LOCAL driving instructor has warned of a huge backlog of learners as plans to reinstate driving tests are announced.



It comes after the Stormont Executive confirmed that practical driving tests would be reinstated from Friday (23 April).



John Gribbon of Easydrive NI said the Covid-19 pandemic had created “a lot of uncertainty” for instructors and learners, who have had tests cancelled and lessons put on hold. “I do feel sorry for the learners,” he said.



“One minute they’re building up confidence and then they’re getting knocked back because they’re not getting any driving.”



He added: “It’s not really fair on teenagers because they deserve to be out on the road like every other citizen.



“When you’re 17 you like to get your test and get on the road, but there’s been a year delay. Everyone who’s ringing me at the moment their kids are 18. Every time parents were ringing me before their kids were 17, so there’s a whole year in limbo.”



This week, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced plans for a priority booking system for driving tests.



Between now and 26 April, those customers affected by the restrictions and who had their appointments cancelled and fee refunded will be advised by the DVA how they can book a new test date before the booking system will open in three phases.



The booking system for Phase 1 customers, whose theory test pass certificates will expire by 31 October 2021, will open from 26 April.



Customers whose theory test pass certificates will expire between 1 November 2021 and 31 March 2022 will then open from 4 May 2021 (Phase 2).



The DVA is set to reopen the booking service for all other customers in mid-May and they will issue further communications through nidirect and social media channels, and write to all Approved Driving Instructors to confirm the process and the exact date.



John said that circumstances have determined that his learners who were booked for lessons before lockdown would be given “priority”.



While welcoming the resumption of driving lessons and tests, he said the pandemic has created a huge “backlog” of learners.



“A lot of people are going to find it very difficult to even find instructors,” he said.



“There’s a year of backlog of people who turned 17 and should’ve been doing their test but weren’t allowed to do their test by the government.”