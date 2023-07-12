Hundreds march in Belfast in support of Palestine

TOGETHER: Hundreds marched in Solidarity with Palestine and the people of Jenin on Saturday

HUNDREDS of people marched in Belfast city centre on Saturday in solidarity with Palestine and the people of Jenin after the latest violent Israeli raid on the town's refugee camp.

Israeli forces killed 12 Palestinians and caused a wealth of destruction to the camp which has housed displaced Palestinians since the 1948 Nakba in which Israeli forces drove thousands of Palestinians from their homes.

Organised by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Committee (IPSC), Cairde Palestine, and Belfast Stands with Palestine, the march concluded at City Hall and saw numerous speakers raise their voice in solidarity with Palestine including Ali Khan from the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association.

Speaking outside City Hall Mr Khan said: “We cannot remain silent, we cannot turn away we must confront the painful reality and take a stand.

“Children are going amidst the ruins of what was once their home, robbed of their innocence and their futures but the children of Jenin are not alone. They are survivors, they are fighters and they deserve justice and peace.

“We as a united front have the power to make a difference. It is our responsibility to raise our voices and demand accountability for the crimes committed. We must challenge the deafening silence and shine a light on the darkness that engulf Jenin.

“Today we stand in solidarity with the people of Jenin. We stand for justice, we stand for human rights and the recognition of their suffering – our collective voice and break down the walls of apathy and ignorance.”

SOLIDARITY: Ali Khan of Belfast Multi-Cultural Society addresses the crowd

Also speaking at the event, People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll told those gathered: "It's important that we gather here today to send a message of condemnation against the actions of the Israeli state, particularly over the last few weeks.

"Despite the scurrilous and disgraceful comments from the Israeli government, the people in Jenin aren’t terrorists. It’s disgraceful we even have to say it. The people in the camps of Jenin are refugees displaced by the murderous actions of Israel."