Asian Women’s network steps up to help relief effort by preparing hundreds of meals

THE team behind Belfast Asian Women’s Academy (BAWA) have been putting their shoulders to the wheel to put together much-needed food parcels since the start of the Coronavirus lockdown.

Working with Belfast Homeless Services these past eight weeks, BAWA have cooked and prepared hundreds of lunch packs for vulnerable people.

Chair of BAWA Ana Chandran said: “We have a very inspiring team of ladies who thrive to help others and BAWA is very thankful to these members who have come forward to show their support towards such a good cause.

“We are happy to be able to support the Belfast Homeless Services in a small way and also at the same time inspire others to reach out to the most vulnerable.”

Treasurer Ramya Kuntlapalli added: “I am very happy to be part of BAWA because through it I am able to reach out to help and support the community and it gives me a great personal satisfaction.

“We hope to continue our support to the Belfast Homeless Services even after the lockdown. A small deed of kindness can make a difference in people’s lives.”

Liz Rocks, coordinater of the Belfast Homeless Services said they felt “blessed” to be receiving such overwhelming support.