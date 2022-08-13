National Hunger Strike Commemoration planned for Belfast

THE National Graves Association are set to hold a commemoration marking 41 years since the hunger strikes on Sunday 21 August.

The march will assemble at Dunville Park from 12pm and make its way to Milltown Cemetery - where four hunger strikers are buried, from 2pm.

West Belfast MLA and former hunger striker, Pat Sheehan will be the principal speaker at the commemoration in the Cemetery and the National Graves Association say they expect thousands to be in attendance.

Speaking ahead of the event, Joe Austin, Chair of the National Graves Association said: "We are expecting a huge crowd. This demonstration in Belfast has been planned for quite a while and we will have representation from all over Ireland including the families of hunger strikers, people who were active during the hunger strikes in various counties from Monaghan right through to Antrim.

OTD in 1981 I joined the H Block hunger strike,replacing Vol Kieran Doherty TD. 55days later I was 7 stone, almost blind & my liver shutting down. But the hunger strike ended and I survived. In an act of courage & heroism 10 others did not. We should never forget their sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/YXuC7KZvM1 — Pat Sheehan (@PatSheehanMLA) August 9, 2022

"We are expecting quite a number of people here and the parade this year will leave Dunville Park for Milltown Cemetery where there are four hunger strikers buried - three of the 1981 hunger strikers and Seán McCaughey is also buried there.

"Milltown is the appropriate place to hold a commemoration. Even though the hunger strike was many years ago, it has a particular place in the memory, not only of republicans but of Irish people in general."

The National Graves Association have also arranged for the families of the patriot dead to be able to collect a Tricolour free of charge from Kolormaster which they can place on their graves. The flags are available for collection from Monday 15 August.