'Improvised grenade' uncovered in South Belfast security alert

AN 'improvised grenade' has been found during a security alert in South Belfast on Wednesday.

Police remained at a property in Empire Street in the Village area on Thursday morning which was the focus of the operation.

Police say a suspicious object, believed to be an improvised grenade, was made safe and removed by Army Technical Officers.

A man in his 50s who was arrested as part of the investigation remains in custody and police enquiries are continuing.

Chief Inspector Mark Conway said: “Our investigation is at an early stage, however we are aware of inaccurate online speculation regarding this alert and we advise the public not to rely on such sources for their information.

"Once again we thank the community for their patience and co-operation while we carried out this public safety operation."