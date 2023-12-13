Inaugural league title success for West Belfast walking football team

A WEST Belfast walking football team is celebrating after receiving silverware in the inaugural NI Walking Football Federation's over-60s league.

Bravehearts, who are based at Grosvenor Recreation Centre, are part of Heart Project Belfast which runs activities such as walking waterpolo, swimming, pool therapy and walking football.

Bravehearts danderball 02.jpg

Walking football aims to keep men and women over 50 active and involved in football, it is a social recreation activity that brings many health benefits.

It enables people who have loved the sport all their lives to get involved again and also provides a platform to introduce the sport to people who perhaps have never considered playing before.

The team participated in the inaugural 2023 league season, which was played across numerous all-weather venues with teams from Ards, Bangor, Olympia, Shankill, Scrabo, Avoniel, Hillsborough and Carrick.

On Friday the team were presented with their silverware by David Lemon (Secretary of the NIWFF), Bobby Jackson (Chair, NIWFF) and Alan Crooks (Irish FA).

The team would like to dedicate their win to Owen 'Pop' Coogan, who sadly passed away two days after they clinched the league title on September 29.

Owen 'Pop' Coogan (left) pictured with the team earlier this year

Next season gets underway in 2024. If you are interested in playing walking football, please contact Siobhan Skates from Heart Project on 028 9031 0346.