Incredible Duffy’s Circus comes to Boucher Road

Tom Duffy’s Circus, a Circus institution, is bringing its incredible live show to Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast from Wednesday 25th Oct as part of its 2023 touring season.

Tom Duffy’s is Ireland’s number one circus and is one of the oldest in the world, dating back through the last three centuries. Its 2023 production is a fast-paced, modern show that preserves and respects the traditional art form of circus throughout.

Audiences can expect to be astonished by performers from all around the globe, hailing from as far afield as Brazil, Holland, Cuba, Mexico, Ukraine the UK and of course Ireland.

Awe-inspiring action also comes from closer to home with the circus’ very own Duffy brothers. Audience members will find themselves watching through their fingers as the duo perform their hair-raising and multiple award-winning ‘Wheel of Death’ act, which sees them running, jumping and skipping across a giant revolving wheel high in the air.

Daredevils Tom and Jamie were awarded the Silver Clown by Princess Stephanie of Monaco at the Monte Carlo Circus Festival in 2018, and won a prestigious Gold Award at the Weihnachts Circus Grand Prix in Hanover 2017.

Each year they scale new heights with their daring exploits: somersaults and death-defying jumps around the outside of the wheel to name a few.

“We have Circus in our blood – we couldn’t imagine doing anything else,” says Jamie Duffy. “If you didn’t love it, you wouldn’t do it.” adds Tom.

The Kenya Boys are making a welcome return to Ireland with their astonishing acrobatics and startling human pyramids, while the Duo Teelker demonstrate power, agility and pinpoint technique high in the Big Top on the aerial cradle.

Strength blends seamlessly with the fascinating lightness of flight as drops, twists and turns culminate in a thrilling whirlwind helicopter spin.

Laserman blends lights and music in a dazzling eruption of colour and wonder, demonstrating mastery of a modern Circus art that will leave audiences stunned. Of course, no circus would be complete without a clown and Tom Duffy’s does not disappoint.

David Marquez brings traditional slap-stick comedy and humour in spades. He is guaranteed to have children and adults alike laughing at his hilarious antics.

“We are very excited about returning to Belfast,” says Ringmaster David Duffy. “Our new site in Belfast is accessible from all parts of the city and offers free parking. We are very much looking forward to showcasing the best of Circus entertainment, that can compete with any in Europe.”

For show information and booking visit: duffyscircus.com

Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast, BT12 6EU

Wednesday, 25th Oct 2023 5:00 PM

Wednesday, 25th Oct 2023 7:45 PM

Thursday, 26th Oct 2023 5:00 PM

Thursday, 26th Oct 2023 7:45 PM

Friday, 27th Oct 2023 5:00 PM

Friday, 27th Oct 2023 7:45 PM

Saturday, 28th Oct 2023 2:00 PM

Saturday, 28th Oct 2023 5:00 PM

Saturday, 28th Oct 2023 7:45 PM

Sunday, 29th Oct 2023 2:00 PM

Sunday, 29th Oct 2023 5:00 PM

Monday, 30th Oct 2023 2:00 PM

Monday, 30th Oct 2023 5:00 PM