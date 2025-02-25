Information days on design plans for Waterworks and Alexandra Park

NEW LOOK: Changes are in the offing for the Waterworks

BELFAST City Council is holding information sessions in North Belfast next week for an opportunity to view design plans for the Reconnected Belfast project for the Waterworks and Alexandra Park.

Council received €13.5million PEACEPLUS funding last year for the transformative plans to enhance shared space and connectivity in both parks.

A public consultation was carried out in January to March 2024 on proposals for the Reconnected Belfast project. The design information sessions next week will be a chance for the public to view the plans after this consultation.

The drop-in information sessions will be at:

The Cleansing Building, Alexandra Park (Castleton Gardens entrance first pathway on right-hand side) on Thursday 27 February (4pm to 8pm);

Gate Lodge, Waterworks, 3G pitch, 17 Cavehill Road on Saturday 1 March, (10am to 12 noon);

The Cleansing Building, Alexandra Park (Castleton Gardens entrance first pathway on right-hand side) on Saturday 1 March (12.30pm to 2.30pm).

The Reconnected Belfast project aims to reduce severance issues between communities created by physical barriers, including peace walls and road infrastructure, by developing the surrounding and internal infrastructure and enhance linkages with other parts of the city and to the Belfast Hills.

Alexandra Park

Redevelopment proposals for both parks are for upgrades to entrances, paths, lighting, signage, play parks, bridges and pitches. Refurbishment and essential safety work are also planned at the reservoirs in both parks.

New additions proposed for Waterworks Park include a new community space, a dog exercise area, a basketball court, an events space, toilets and a Changing Places facility. In Alexandra Park, proposed new facilities include a community events space, toilets and a Changing Places facility.