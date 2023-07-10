Speed indicator to alert drivers on the Springfield Road

SAFETY: Cllr Michael Donnelly has been campaigning for a controlled crossing to be installed on the Springfield Road for years

THE installation of a new Speed Indicator Device on the Springfield Road this week has been welcomed.

Sinn Féin Councillor Michael Donnelly said “for a number of years now, we have been campaigning for a controlled crossing to be installed on the Springfield Road close to Turf Lodge".

He added: "The Department for Infrastructure keep refusing our requests saying the road isn’t busy enough traffic-wise, but we’ve challenged that and continue to challenge that."

The Black Mountain councillor highlighted that there is a local garage and bus stop servicing the area with a large housing estate, local schools and a GAA club. This involves the residents crossing the Springfield Road on a daily basis.

Cllr Donnelly continued: “In the short-term, we’ve managed to get a speed indicator device installed which will alert drivers to the speed they’re going at. The safety of our community is paramount.”