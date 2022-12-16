Hills are alive with sound of building as Black Mountain centre takes shape

Construction gets underway today on the £7.5m Black Mountain Shared Space Project. Sections of the decades-old, three-metre-high interface wall have been removed to pave the way for the new EU-funded shared community space.

The Black Mountain Shared Space Project will see a new purpose-built, cross-community facility open in winter 2023 at the interface area between the Ballygomartin and Springfield communities.

The new vibrant centre will provide essential services to both communities in a welcoming and neutral shared space. The centre will include a mix of multi-purpose rooms, offices and informal gathering areas, with an extensive programme of activities planned to encourage people from different backgrounds to spend time together.

The project will be delivered by Belfast City Council through funding from the EU’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). Match-funding will be provided by the Department for Communities and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

Lord Mayor Tina Black visited the site to give the project the thumbs-up “We want to create a welcoming, safe, fair and inclusive city for all, and this project will make a significant contribution to these objectives," she said. "Removing physical barriers and providing first-class, shared community facilities is vital if we are serious about building bridges and moving forward together as a city.

That view was echoed by Patrick Anderson of the Department for Communities. "The project, once finished, will be a great asset," he said. "It will act as a hub for community development with a focus on improving the health and wellbeing of the people in the area.”

With a percentage of the funds coming from EU funds backed by the Irish Government, Dublin Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys was also on hand to welcome the work. “I am pleased to see this significant project get underway, having secured over €7.1m under the EU PEACE IV programme," she said. "The sharing of knowledge and support between this cross-border partnership will result in the creation of a lasting legacy, for the benefit of the wider community.

REACHING NEW HEIGHTS: Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Christina Black , Patrick Anderson Heather Humphreys TD, Gina McIntyre, Paul Millar

“It gives me great pleasure to see these organisations working together on the transformation of approximately 1.5 hectares of this 6-hectare site into a modern neutral shared facility, while also opening up the social, economic and environmental potential for further opportunities for the remainder of the site going forward. The commencement of this PEACE IV project will be a major boost for the area and my Department will work with all parties to ensure delivery of this essential project that will have a transformative effect on the local area.”

Paul Millar, Chairman of Black Mountain Shared Space Project, said local people had been gearing up for this day since the project was born in 2010. “We have worked tirelessly to improve community relations," he said. "We do this by working with people on the ground to break down barriers and deliver joint programming within the community. This new shared space will be a game changer however. It will give us a shared base which will allow us to build on the progress that has been made in recent years and move forward confidently together.”

The Andersonstown News has contacted Belfast City Council regarding if there will be bilingual signage in the new build and await comment.