Big fáilte guaranteed at Ionad na Fuiseoige's Easter Market

FÁILTE: Staff from Ionad na Fuiseoige who will give visitors a big welcome tomorrow

AN Irish language centre in the heart of Twinbrook is set to host an Easter Market this Saturday – and everyone's invited.

Ionad na Fuiseoige is a cultural community and family centre promoting the use of the Irish language in the Colin area of West Belfast.

The craft and food fair will feature a range of stalls and food trucks for all the family to enjoy.

Local independent businesses will be selling home-made cards and mugs with words and phrases in Irish as well as a range of books available in both Irish and English and hand-crafted crotched pieces and much more.

🖌🎨 Rang Ealaíne 🎨🖌



Monday night’s Art class were working on some beautiful pieces this week😍



This class will return after Easter on Monday 17th April 7-9pm.



📞02890 620373

📧eolas@ionadnafuiseoige.com pic.twitter.com/37uUjKuQcL — Ionad na Fuiseoige (@ionadgaeilge) March 29, 2023

Food trucks will be selling delicious food on the day, while there will also be sweet treats, tray bakes and cakes available for purchase.

A music session will be taking place throughout the day, some of whom are members of the popular music classes which take place at the Irish language centre.

The market will take place on Saturday 1 April between 11am and 4pm and everyone is welcome.