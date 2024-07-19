Ireland goal legend John Aldridge to launch new whiskey at the PD

LEGENDARY Ireland footballer John Aldridge is coming to West Belfast next week to launch a new whiskey to mark the 30th anniversary of the Boys in Green's exploits in the 1994 World Cup.

Aldridge, who was capped 69 times and scored 19 goals for Ireland, was part of the Irish side that reached the last 16 at the World Cup in USA in 1994 and had a glittering club career which included Liverpool and Real Sociedad.

John will host a Q&A session and launch his new whiskey at the Andersonstown Social Club (PD) on Thursday, July 25 at 7pm. The event has been organised by the PD and West Belfast Ireland Supporters' Club (WBISC).

Handcrafted using the finest ingredients, this whiskey is described as being aged to perfection, offering a rich, smooth, and full-bodied experience. "Its complex flavour profile boasts notes of vanilla, caramel, and oak, with a hint of spice that lingers on the palate, much like the unforgettable moments of the ’94 World Cup linger in our hearts."

Three packages are available to purchase for the event: Bronze £30 (Q&A session), Silver £85) (Q&A session with signed replica '94 Ireland jersey) and Gold £130 (Q&A session with signed replica '94 Ireland jersey and collectors signed bottle of whiskey in case).

For tickets, contact Paul Loughran (WBISC) 07790659271, Joe Gallagher (PD) 07767270909 or JR (PD) 07891597047.