Ireland’s Strongest Man coming to the Crumlin Road Gaol

THE mighty Ulsterman 2X Ireland's Strongest Man Jonny Kelly returns to this year’s competition to try and secure his third title.

Jonny has some serious competition from current Ireland's Strongest Man Cillein Groom who will be looking to also make this competition his third title.

16 men from every corner of the nation will make the Crumlin Road Gaol their battle ground to find the strongest man in Ireland.

Cathal McNally, the strongest firefighter in Ireland, will be bringing the heat along with the barbarian from Dublin Gerard Buckley.

The competition takes place on Monday May 5.