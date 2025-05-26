Belfast companies take centre stage at Silicon Valley conference

Ireland's Consul General in San Francisco has told a gathering of global tech experts that the Irish are well-placed to influence the future direction of the AI revolution.

Opening AICON Silicon Valley at Stanford University on Thursday past, Micheál Smith, who hails from Camlough, Co Armagh, said "Irish people, north and south, are helping shape the future of technology".

He added: "From coding labs to venture capital firms, from startups to global tech companies, Irish innovators are solving real world challenges and leading transformation. Many are based here in the Bay Area, and many are in the room today. Their ambition, creativity and global perspective are among Ireland’s greatest strengths."

AICON Silicon Valley, billed as an Irish Roundtable in the Valley, heard from Irish American leaders in the tech industry including Gearóid O'Brien, Chief Data Scientist at YouTube, Mike Hurst of Turbine Finance, Stanford Advisory Board member Suzanne Gibbs Howard and TTV Capital Partner Lizzie Hartley. Among representatives from Ireland at the conference were Aoife Ní Riain of Salaso Health and Paddy Hannigan of Atlantic Technological University in Donegal.

Our Business Development Director, Dearbhla O’Neill, moderated the panel ‘The impact of AI on the Global Software Sector’ yesterday at the AICON Silicon Valley in Stanford, CA. The session explored how AI is a powerful force in driving innovation and investment. @Andrea_Haughian pic.twitter.com/aRsWkQTtRQ — Invest Northern Ireland - Americas (@InvestNI_AMER) May 23, 2025

Consul General Smith said the Irish Government had laid strong foundations for AI engagement and development.

"reland has built a resilient and human centred AI ecosystem," he said. "We were among the first to introduce an industry led national MSc in Artificial Intelligence. Today, there are nearly 2,000 masters graduates in AIrelated fields emerging from our institutions each year. We have embedded AI into our broader national strategy for economic transformation, but we know we must move faster and with greater urgency." TECH TALK: Mike Hurst, Belfast-born, California-raised entrepreneur at AICON Silicon Valley

Acknowledging the strong presence of tech leaders from Belfast at the conference - including from chief sponsor Kainos, Options IT and Unosquare as well as Queen's University, the CG said the case for "a cohesive all-island economy has never been stronger".

With Cormac Conroy of https://t.co/2cxBr49mYg at #AICON Silicon Valley. Big thanks to all who travelled from Belfast, Galway and Donegal to be with us at @Stanford. Speakers in from Singapore, Poland, Ireland, of course, and Canada pic.twitter.com/8zm9kpQMIm — Máirtín Ó Muilleoir (@newbelfast) May 22, 2025

"In 2023, cross border trade between Northern Ireland and the Republic exceeded €15 b, 7x higher than at the time of the Good Friday Agreement," he said. "Supply chains across the island are increasingly integrated, making the island of Ireland one of the most interconnected economic zones in the world. Enhanced cooperation between government departments and shared institutions continues to strengthen this trajectory. The Irish Government’s Shared Island Initiative is deepening this economic and infrastructural integration. With €2b committed out to 2035...his is not symbolic investment, it is strategic, building both regional equity and long term resilience."

The Stanford gathering was also addressed by Eileen Mize (below), head of communications for the United Irish Cultural Center of San Francisco, who brought attendees up to date with plans for a $70m newbuild facility in the Outer Sunset district of the Golden Gate city.