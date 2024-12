Irish dancers raise funds for West Wellbeing at St Louise’s competition

IRISH dancers from all over Ireland, Scotland, and England gathered at St Louise's College to perform and support a worthy cause.

The event raised funds for West Wellbeing, a local mental health charity in West Belfast that offers counselling and a safe haven for those in mental distress.

Hosted by the Ferris Bunting McGeough School and the Belfast Branch of Irish Dancing Teachers, the competition successfully contributed and raised £7,563.05 for this worthy charity.