Irish Doctors Orchestra to debut at Clonard Monastery on Sunday

DOCTORS and medical staff from across Ireland are set to perform in a special orchestra show at Clonard Monastery on Sunday evening.



Audiences will be treated to a performance of Appalachian Spring by Aaron Copeland and Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis.



The event, which begins at 5pm, will raise much-needed funds for North Belfast based charity The People’s Kitchen. This is a non-ticketed event with donation being collected at the door.



One of the event organisers Eoghan Ferrie, who is a doctor in the Royal’s Emergency Department in Belfast, said the doctors are looking forward to their debut performance.



“The Irish Doctors Orchestra is an all-Ireland collaboration of doctors who are all classically trained musicians and this gives us all an opportunity to participate in a hobby that we all enjoy.



“We only formed within the last two years and our inaugural concert was due to take place in Dublin in 2020. The pandemic overtook that and it had to be postponed so this is our first live public performance,” he said.

Come and hear us play this Sunday in aid of @pk_belfast pic.twitter.com/g8op9SNDU9 — Irish Doctors Orchestra (@irishdoctorsorc) May 8, 2022

“We will have a professional conductor and close to 50 musicians on the night. Most of them are doctors, some are allied health workers such as physios and we have had to bring in a couple of other musicians to support us.



“We are expecting people to come from as far as Limerick, Cork and Dublin to participate.”



Eoghan said that The People’s Kitchen is a charity that is close to the group's heart.



“Within our professional lives we are aware of parts of society that are more vulnerable and we are trying to support those charities who work with those who are more vulnerable within society.”

Paul McCusker from The People's Kitchen added: "The rise in heat and electric costs has driven the need for the use of Foodbanks. We are seeing an unprecedented demand in the need for food parcels. As well as our foodbank, we operate an outreach service six nights per week for those who are on street sleepers.

"The money donated from this concert will be used to stock up on non-perishable food for the foodbank, sleeping bags and other essential items that will help people suffering from poverty and homelessness.

"We would like to thank all the talented musicians who have given their time and have travelled from all parts of Ireland to try and raise funds and awareness for The People’s Kitchen Belfast. We would also like to thank Clonard Monastery for facilitating this concert."

For more information or to donate, visit The People's Kitchen website.