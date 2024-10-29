Irish language crime drama set for our screens in November

A NEW Irish language crime drama is set for our screens in November.

Crá, which will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC Northern Ireland, stars Dónall Ó Héalai (Monster, Foscadh), Alex Murphy (The Young Offenders) and newcomer Hannah Brady, and was filmed on location in County Donegal.

The six part series is produced by Fíbín Media and Zoogon for BBC Gaeilge and TG4 with support from Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund (ILBF), Screen Ireland, Coimisiún na Meán, Gréasán na Meán Skillnet and distributors About Premium Content (APC).

Ciara Kate (Hannah Brady)

In an isolated village in the north west of Ireland, a murder investigation begins when Garda Barry Roche (Alex Murphy) finds a body buried in the bog. In the most personal of cases, Garda Conall Ó Súilleabháin (Dónall Ó Héalai) discovers it is his mother, Sabine, who has been missing for 15 years.



Conall is forbidden from working on the case, but is drawn into the investigation by a determined young journalist Ciara-Kate (Hannah Brady), who is using her true-crime podcast to expose the village's deepest secrets.

Caoimhe Farren (Inspector Conlon) and Alan Mahon (Detective Keogh)

As they unravel the truth, they must confront a community bound by silence and its own moral codes.