Irish language group welcomes Westminster commitment but warns of 'grave concerns' over past promises

THE group that led the campaign for an Irish Language Act in the North of Ireland has welcomed the commitment from the British government that it will legislate for the language through Westminster.



Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis gave the commitment following days of political wrangling over the implementation of the culture package agreed under New Decade New Approach (NDNA).



Emerging from the meeting with Brandon Lewis in the early hours of Thursday morning, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald welcomed the move saying Acht na Gaeilge is important for Irish speakers and for wider society "because power sharing is based on inclusion, respect and equality”.



Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin from Irish language group An Dream Dearg, who have brought thousands of people onto the streets demanding an Irish Language Act, said the announcement that language legislation will be brought through Westminster “is an historic staging post in our long-standing campaign for language rights, recognition and respect”.

“For the first time since agreeing to introduce an Irish Language Act at St Andrews in 2006, the British Government has publicly committed to enact the legislation, and subvert the veto of political unionism to prevent our rights being provided for through Stormont.



“It is testament to the commitment and perseverance of the Irish language community which has seen schools, young people, parents and families take to the streets for many years in pursuit of equality and human rights.



“This announcement is a direct result of that activism and grass-roots organising and we commend our community for their diligence and dedication.”



Mr Mac Giolla Bhéin said there were grave concerns around the British Government’s “long-standing failures to honour agreements and rights” in the past, adding that local political parties have an obligation to ensure the British Government fulfils its commitment.

“An Dream Dearg commits to fight for full implementation of this language legislation, for local delivery by September, and failing that, for the British Government to honour their latest commitment by October.

"An Dream Dearg will not be mere spectators, we will be organising and setting our own campaigning agenda as we have done in recent years.”