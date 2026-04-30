POLITICANS have welcomed the inquest verdicts into the killings of five people in the Springhill/Westrock massacre.

On Thursday Justice Scoffield ruled that soldiers did not use reasonable force in the shootings which claimed the lives of five people within minutes of each other on the same day in the Upper Springfield area in July 1972.

Those who were murdered that day were Margaret Gargan (13); John Dougal (16); David McCafferty (14); father-of-six Patrick Butler (38); and Fr Noel Fitzpatrick (42), who was based at Corpus Christi Church.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey praised the families for campaigning for justice for over 50 years.

"To the forefront of my thoughts today are the loved ones of John Dougal, David McCafferty, Margaret Gargan, Paddy Butler and Fr Noel Fitzpatrick, including family members no longer with us," said Mr Maskey.

“Their enduring tenacity and determination spanning over five decades has ensured the truth about what happened in Springhill and Westrock on 9 July 1972 is now widely known and confirmed.

“This massacre has long lived in the psyche of our community, and so too has the British army’s impunity."

He added: “This inquest must be seen within the current context of legacy and the British government’s ongoing obsession with protecting its veterans.

“If the British government had its way, the truth would not be told, justice would not be delivered and the secrets of its war in Ireland would be buried forever.

“The Springhill/Westrock massacre is just one of the many harrowing examples of Britain’s lethal trail of slaughter, destruction and carnage here. It is a stark and emotional reminder of the lengths families have had to go to secure accountability."

SDLP leader Claire Hanna noted that the Springhill Massacre came less than a year after the Ballymurphy Massacre in which 11 people were killed by the British Army and took place less than half a mile away.

"Today's findings are another stark reminder of the need for the British Government to act promptly to remove the unlawful disclosure regime within the Northern Ireland Troubles Act and bring forward a Legacy Bill that is genuinely victim-centred and fully compliant with its obligations under international law.”

SDLP West Belfast representative Gerard McDonald said: "I would like to pay tribute to the families of the Springhill victims who for many years have undertaken a long fight for truth and justice for their loved ones. With each inquest, more of the truth about the Troubles is brought to light, truth that was denied by the British state for over 50 years, but long known and asserted by the local community."

West Belfast People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said "the findings are both long overdue and deeply significant".

"These families have spent over 50 years fighting for the truth about what happened on that July day in Springhill. Today, they have been vindicated," he added.

"The coroner has confirmed what these families always knew: that these innocent individuals were killed unlawfully by British soldiers who lost control, overreacted and gave no warnings before opening fire. Today, the state has finally acknowledged what was done to them.

"This is a moment of vindication, hard-won through decades of courage and determination by the families and their supporters. Now it's time for state-backed killers to be brought to justice."