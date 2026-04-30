STARRING world-class trad musicians Cathal Hayden (fiddle & banjo) and Máirtín O’Connor (button accordion), plus a stellar cast including Kerri Quinn and Antoinette Morelli, The Blind Fiddler returns to The Lyric Theatre from Friday 31st July until Sunday 16th August 2026.

And there's no better time to watch The Blind Fiddler than when tens of thousands of trad fans arrive in Belfast for the first week in August when Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann rolls into town. The play made its premiere 20 years ago having previously sold out on Irish and UK tours.

The production boasts a unique combination of creatives and producers including Marie Jones, her son, award-winning director Matthew McElhinney, her husband Ian McElhinney (co-producer) and her long-time collaborator Martin Lynch (co-producer).

Inspired by a true story, the narrative follows Kathleen Gormley, a woman on a pilgrimage to Lough Derg to commune with her dead father, and to find out the answers to who he truly was and why they drifted apart. As she undergoes the penances and rituals of the sacred island, Kathleen is transported back through the memories of her life as she attempts to understand her parents’ relationship and the forces that drove their family apart.

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