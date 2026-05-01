SEVEN Irish citizens have been detained after Israeli forces stormed several vessels among the Global Sumud Flotilla, according to an Ardoyne man who is part of the humanitarian mission to Gaza.



The Irish Times have named those who were taken and later handed over to Greek authorities as Catriona Graham, Fiacc Ó Brolchain, Robert Murphy, Colm Byrne, Martin Guilfoyle, Michael Fix and John Connellan. There are concerns among those who remain on the flotilla over the whereabouts of two men who organisers fear are being "held hostage” by the Israelis.



Fra Hughes joined the international flotilla – which is aiming to break the seize of Gaza by sea – this week. He departed from Sicily in the convoy of 65 vessels on Sunday, with the flotilla carrying humanitarian aid for the besieged Palestinian population.



Speaking from his vessel Fra said: “A total of 22 boats of the global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza were boarded. 170 participants were kidnapped in international waters illegally by the Zionist baby killer forces. All of those boats were left at sea. The rigging on the sales were damaged. Some of the engines were damaged. They are a threat and a danger to maritime traffic.”



Fra said that they have been informed that the those taken have since been released in Crete.



“These people have not committed any crime," he said. "They have been kidnapped illegally in international waters while sailing under legal UN and maritime law, delivering humanitarian aid during a humanitarian crisis. The people on the flotilla are acting within the law.”



Fra said the concern for those on the flotilla now are for Saif Abukeshek and Thiago Ávila who have not been released to the Greek authorities and are still being held by the Israelis.