Irish language to become election issue after British government 'deceit'

ACHT ANOIS: The Irish language community has vowed to mobilise against the most recent bid to block Irish language legislation

A BRITISH Government move to delay the implementation Irish language legislation has been branded as "deceitful".

On Monday, Secretary of State Brandon Lewis told parliament's NI Affairs Committee that language rights would not be progressed during the Assembly election period.

He said it would not be appropriate to introduce legislation during the election, stating that it would "need careful preparation and planning for introduction".

Irish language advocacy group Conradh na Gaeilge said it is "bitterly disappointed but not surprised" by the announcement, and accused the British government of breaking "clear promises".

It comes just days after Minister of State Conor Burns wrote to the NI Affairs Committee Chair Simon Hoare MP stating that legislation would not be brought forward "due to pressures on the parliamentary timetable". He said pressures included "legislation on the situation in Ukraine".

In January this year, the NIO briefed Conradh na Gaeilge on pending Irish language legislation, and set out a new March deadline for its introduction.

The New Decade New Approach agreement (January 2020) had previously committed parties and governments to implementing Irish language legislation within 100 days.

With that deadline past, Mr Lewis gave the Stormont Assembly a final deadline of September 2021 to enact the legislation, committing his own government to bringing forward legislation through Westminster by October 2021.

Monday's announcement marks the fourth missed deadline for the implementation of Irish language legislation in just over a year.

Paula Melvin, President of Conradh na Gaeilge, said: “Since meeting with Brandon Lewis last summer we have had total radio silence from both NIO Ministers.

Acht na Gaeilge undelivered represents a serious breach of yet another agreement by this Tory Government.

The campaign will go on and parity of esteem for those of an Irish national identity will be achieved. — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) March 28, 2022

"The fact that the NIO could not update our community directly on the latest decision to delay this legislation adds insult to injury. Let there be no doubt, the British Government have had the best part of six months to bring forward this legislation before the mandate ended, and have missed every deadline throughout. If you start counting at the St Andrew’s Agreement, they have had the best part of 16 years to do this.

"At every juncture they have decided not to prioritise this legislation, or to kick it further down the line to suit their own political agenda. We aren’t surprised. We told them time and time again if not resolved, this issue would re-emerge throughout the election and afterwards remain a core outstanding issue. They decided not to act on that.

"Our community will continue to organise and ensure this issue remains to the fore during the election and throughout the following negotiations to form a new Executive."

Conchúr Ó Muadaigh, Advocacy Manager, Conradh na Gaeilge, commented: “We have a responsibility to our community to call a spade a spade. This most recent act of deceit from the British Government on Irish language rights is an incredible insult to us all and has left the credibility of this Government in ruin.

"It is an entirely reasonable and legitimate position to expect democratic Governments to stick to their promises and to uphold deadlines they themselves publicly commit to. The British Government has a horrendous reputation when it comes to the Irish language. They reside over a three-century-old Penal Law banning Irish in our courts, whilst similar acts have been repealed decades ago in Wales and Scotland; and they have been consistently criticised by international experts for failing to implement their international obligations under treaties and charters they have ratified in domestic law.

"Hundreds of bills have been introduced or discussed before parliament in the current session, and given this bill was pre-agreed in NDNA and guaranteed ‘accelerated passage’, to say now they have no time to bring in Irish language legislation is an incredibly disingenuous position to take. The Irish Government, as co-guarantors of all these agreements, must also make their voice heard, loud and clear on this issue.

“We will now be working hard in the coming weeks to secure new commitments from local parties to an Irish Language Act, an Irish language strategy and to developing Irish Medium Education as part of their upcoming Assembly Election manifestos.”