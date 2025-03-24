Irish language signage to be erected at Grand Central Station

IRISH language signage will soon be erected at Belfast's Grand Central Station, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced.

Irish language campaigners were highly critical that there was no bi-lingual signage at the new £350 million state-of-the-art transport hub when it opened in September last year, with activists staging a sit-in at the station just days after it officially opened.

This afternoon, Minister Kimmins said: “Grand Central Station is the largest integrated transport facility on the island of Ireland. The Irish language is a living and thriving language used daily by many people across the north. It is fitting that the Irish language will be visible at the station for Irish language commuters but also for the many visitors to the city. This is a positive development to promote wider awareness and support for the Irish language.”

As well as the Irish language being included on physical signage at the transport hub it will also be available on all Translink ticket machines across the North.

Welcoming the decision, West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly said the changes will be implemented as part of the final works to complete the station.

I am delighted to announce that the Irish language will be included on signage & ticket machines at Belfast’s Grand Central Station.



Céim mhór chun tosaigh é seo.



The Irish language is thriving across the island, and Belfast is at the heart of that exciting and vibrant revival! pic.twitter.com/r0DeOe2XS5 — Liz Kimmins (@LizK1988) March 24, 2025

“Today represents another step forward for the Irish language and equality in our city following the recent announcement on the process to appoint an Irish Language Commissioner,” said Sinn Féin's Irish language spokesperson.

“It’s important that, as the language continues to flourish, we support its growth and ensure it is accessible and visible across society.

“Sinn Féin is committed to promoting as Gaeilge and ensuring the language can continue to thrive and go from strength to strength.”

Cuisle Nic Liam from An Dream Dearg, which campaigned for bi-lingual signage to be erected at the station, said the announcement was "a very significant victory for the Irish language community".

"When the station opened last year with English-only signage we knew we had to take a stand. Grand Central Station is a multi-million pound shared space in the heart of Belfast, situated at the foot of Gaeltacht Quarter, which will now act as a beacon of equality regarding language rights.

"This will ensure the visibility of the Irish language will significantly increase, leading to increased normalisation for the language. Irish language speakers from across Ireland will now depart or arrive in a Belfast transport hub that recognises them, respects them and proudly displays their native language alongside English.

"This is a major step forward in our campaign for equality and sets a precedent for other public institutions, shared spaces, Universities and councils going forward. We look forward to meeting the Minister and ensuring this transformational signage will be delivered as soon as possible.”