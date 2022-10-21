IRISH MUSIC SCENE: Seems there’s still an appetite for festivals as year’s end approaches



FESTIVAL­ organisers are getting creative as we fully submerge ourselves in the autumn touring cycle, some fantastic music is being released and another award ceremony rears its yearly head.



Despite the passing of the summer months, those still in the mood for a festival fix will not be found wanting, with three of Ireland’s finest still to come. First, we received news from the Cork-based Quiet Lights. Programmed by creative agency Islander (the think-tank behind Ye Vagabonds, Anna Meike, Loah and Niamh Regan), Quiet Lights announced its fifth-year return earlier this week.



One of the few festivals able to maintain itself throughout Covid with a series of professionally streamed and recorded-live sessions, QL is a haven for some of the best folk and traditional music the island has to offer. Headlined this year by the likes of John Francis Flynn, Aoife Nessa Frances and Martin Hayes, November 24 to 27 will see the Rebel City swamped with sessions, experimental arrangements and Irish folk music.



Director and artist manager Jonathan Person said “We’d like to welcome everyone back into some of Cork’s venues to witness the amazing musicians that we have coming to our little festival this year. We’re very proud of our line-up showcasing some of Ireland’s most exciting artists, as well as some international artists joining us from the US and Canada. We think there’s something for everyone and we’re looking forward to seeing you at a show.”



Further news of performances, participating venues and live discussions are to come in the following weeks.



In last week’s column, we did a deep dive into the NI Music Prize. This week, the news was announced of the return of the RTE Radio 1 Folk Awards. Hosted by Irish radio's best impression of beige, John Creedon, the awards will be hosted in front of a live audience at Vicar Street, Dublin this November.



With songwriters John Francis Flynn, Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill in attendance, my money is on the talented duo Ye Vagabonds to take home the ‘Best Album’ award for their second LP ‘Nine Waves’. A stirring behemoth of drone, traditional folk, contemporary Irish folk arrangements and raw, untamed harmonies, it was a statement release for the duo and will hopefully be recognised as such on the night.

Ann-Marie Power, the RTÉ Head of Arts and Culture, said: “Last year’s RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards were so uplifting after a challenging year for Ireland’s musicians and artists, and we are looking forward to another special celebration of our folk artists and musicians at this year’s awards.”



The plaudits don’t end here, however, as Ireland’s international country-pop star CMAT has also been singled out for honour as the year’s end approaches. The Music Moves Europe awards is a European music prize for emerging artists in the EU. A previous winner is Limerick-based rapper and singer Denise Chaila, who dominated airwaves throughout lockdown and took her performance on to Eurosonic in Europe. With awardees guaranteed a cash prize and a day of business mentorship, we can only wish the best for CMAT.

Clara Tracey’s new single, ‘Jane Birkin’, is a joy from start to finish



And we end this week's column by shining a spotlight on some of the best independent releases from Irish artists in the past week.



First off we have the jagged and twisted folk of singer Aoife Wolf. Fresh off a performance at Ireland Music Week where she impressed the local and international industry, Wolf gets expansive on her latest. A swirling track of alt-rock traditions, bog-gothic imagery and harsh acoustic, ‘The Wetlands’ is as scary as a folk track gets.



Perfect for spooky season and an immediate playlist addition.



Staying in folkish mode but heading into outer space, we have the latest from Clara Tracey. ‘Jane Birkin’ is the new single from the Belfast born songwriter, whose vocals are overplayed into a bed of seaside acoustics, jazzy keys and spacey baselines. A joy from start to finish and the newest in a busy year for Tracey.