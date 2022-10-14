IRISH MUSIC SCENE: Ulster Hall awards shoot-out should make for a really fascinating night

AWARD season comes to the North this week on Northern Winds as we close in on this year's Sound Of Belfast Festival.

The NI Music Prize, the North's yearly celebration of the best releases, performers and videography, has announced its shortlist for the three major prizes: Best Album, Best Live Act and Best Single. Organisers have doubled down on the fairly controversial decision last year to make both Live and Single categories a public vote – one can only imagine the winners at this year's fête.

The ceremony will return to its home in the Ulster Hall on November 16, with winners announced the same night as well as performances from an as-yet unannounced lineup.

The Album of the Year remains by far the most interesting category, one judged by a selected panel of foreign delegates to avoid bias. To my mind, there are clear frontrunners on the list who will easily turn the judge's heads.

Robocobra Quartet's ‘Living Isn’t Easy’ is chaos incarnate, a medley of post-punk and jazz rhythms kept in check with an idiosyncratic delivery and flow that keeps listeners and performers on their toes at all times. Truly one of the city's most alternative and urgent bands, Dark Tropics; ‘INK’ delivers analogue melody into a cinematic, pop-noir world of sublimely swirling songs. Supported at home and abroad by national radio and press, the Belfast-based duo’s debut is sure to capture the panel's imagination. And finallym the latest from North-Coast legends And So I Watch You From Afar, ‘Jettison’, is the band's most full-bodied project yet. A full A/V-inspired to set up that has sold out shows up and down the globe, AIWYFA have made the shortlist for consecutive years but never yet got over the hump – perhaps their ambitious, imagery-laden LP will provide the boost needed.

The publicly-voted categories remain interesting, but I’ll admit my investment is lower – but then I never did well in popularity competitions in school. Nevertheless, there's a wide swathe of genres and acts to remain excited about across these shortlists. The Single of the Year sees a return from Robocobra with their track ‘Wellness’, whilst also featuring the likes of folk songwriters Dani Larkin, Joshua Burnside and Laura Quirke, alongside the pop singles of CHERYM, Beauty Sleep and Ferna. Larkin represents a fascinating dark horse here, as she has fast developed a swelling fanbase around the country and could pull in the necessary votes. Still, it’ll be hard to surpass the combined fanbase and quality of RQ, Burnside and Quirke.

Robocobra Quartet (yes, we know) – their new album is a medley of post-punk and jazz rhythms

The Live Act category makes a welcome return following its Covid lockdown hibernation (aren’t gigs brilliant?). Riot punk act Problem Patterns lead the charge alongside the likes of Junk Drawer, rapper Leo Miyagee and alt-rockers Wynona Bleach. Also on the list is Bicep, who I imagine are far too busy topping charts to worry about securing votes.

To me, this is a two-hour race between Miyagee and Patterns; Leo has built a name for himself by bringing new dynamic ideas to how hip-hop and rap acts can perform in the city. Whether it be with a full band or accompanied by a DJ and saxophonist, he’s selling out venues for a reason. Meanwhile, Problem Patterns get into this category again, indicating that they’ve been amongst the top live acts for a number of years. With a confident stage show, that involves each member switching instruments and positions throughout the set – this is a band you can’t miss on any given line-up. Expect a dogfight at the top for this award.

Also awarded this year will be the ‘Best Video’ and ‘ATL Artist Of the Year’ awards, whose shortlists will be announced in the coming weeks. Special career ‘Legacy’ award will also be given to Barry Devlin of the Horslips on the night and the band have hinted at a special performance in the Ulster Hall to celebrate.

More to follow…

