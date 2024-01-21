Irish street sign vandalised in North Belfast

A COUNCILLOR has hit out after dual-language street signage in North Belfast was vandalised.

Belfast City Council also received a report of similar vandalism of a sign in Haypark Avenue in South Belfast. It's the second time that the bilingual sign at Haypark Avenue has been attacked.

Sinn Féin councillor for Castle DEA Brónach Anglin said she was "disappointed" at the vandalism.

“This news is very disappointing and there’s absolutely no excuse for this vandalism of bilingual street signage," she said.

“Unfortunately incidents such as this are indicative of the treatment of the Irish language by a small minority in society.

“All bilingual street signs go through a rigorous process at City Council and are there at the request of residents.

“I’d appeal to anyone with information about this incident to bring it to the PSNI.”

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: "Belfast City Council is aware of damage to signs at Downview Park West and Haypark Avenue.

"New signs have been ordered and will be replaced as soon as possible.”