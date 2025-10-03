Irish unity debate to take place in Belfast during Oireachtas na Samhna

A DISCUSSION on the future of Ireland and the growing debate around a new Ireland will take place during Oireachtas na Samhna in Belfast later this month.

The annual Irish language festival is in Belfast for the first time since 1997.

Entitled Ról na nGael i dTógáil Éire Nua – The Role of the Gaels in Building the New Ireland, the discussion has been organised by Sinn Féin and will take place at 11am on 31 October in the ICC – the International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Belfast.

Announcing the details, Sinn Féin National Party Chair Declan Kearney MLA – who is also the Chair of the party’s Commission on the Future of Ireland – said: “Oireachtas na Samhna is the oldest Irish language and arts festival on the island of Ireland. The festival, which will run from 29 October to 2 November, celebrates the Irish language, arts and traditions and will include debates, films, workshops – all through the medium of the Irish language.

"Thousands of Gaeilgeoirí from across the island and beyond are expected to come to Belfast for Oireachtas na Samhna which is organised by An tOireachtas and is a collaboration between Belfast City Council, the Department for Communities, tourism bodies and Irish language groups including Conradh na Gaeilge.

"Securing Oireachtas na Samhna is a testimony to the strength of the Irish language sector in Belfast and its thriving Irish language community."

He said the discussion will examine the important role of Gaeilgeoirí in the work of building the new Ireland.

"The public debate on Irish unity has significantly increased in recent months and this conversation, which will be held entirely in Irish, is open to all those who wish to discuss the most important political issue facing the Irish people today."

You can register here.