IRSP make Ombudsman complaint after election workers searched by police

A WEST Belfast election candidate has taken legal action against the PSNI over the targeted stop and search of election activists.

Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP) representative Dan Murphy said his party has complained to the Police Ombudsman and the Electoral Commission of "harassment and intimidation" of its members by police.

A van carrying election materials was searched by the PSNI on the Whiterock Road last Wednesday. It came just a day after IRSP activists engaged in the election campaign were searched outside Costello House on the Falls Road.

Mr Murphy said the van, which is used "to transport election posters and billboards" was "stalked and stopped by the PSNI". He accused police officers of "joking about the stop".

"This is a clear cut orchestrated campaign of harassment and intimidation by the PSNI against my election workers, and in turn it is an attack against democracy in West Belfast," he said.

"Today we have initiated emergency legal action against the PSNI and we will be demanding the Electoral Commission as well as democracy advocacy groups and human rights organisations step in."

The Andersonstown News has contacted the PSNI and is awaiting a response.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating "suspected offences" during the IRSP's Easter Commemoration on Sunday.

The parade, which left Dunville Park headed to Milltown Cemetery, was led by colour party of masked men.

"A policing operation, including evidence gathering was deployed," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"We will now review the footage and on the basis of initial observations we have commenced a criminal investigation in relation to suspected offences during the course of the parade.

“As is normal for notified parades we will also prepare a report to the Parades Commission on the conduct of the parade.”

A statement on the IRSP Lower Falls read: "There has been many mainstream and political mouthpieces over the last 24 hours who have had something negative to say about the Republican Socialist Movement's Easter Commemoration yesterday.



"Our reply to them is short, and simple. We have always paid tribute to and remembered our fallen martyrs in whichever way we have seen fit, and we will continue to do so going into the future."