It inspired Toy Story and now Velveteen Rabbit is coming to the Lyric

IT inspired the hit Disney-Pixar film series Toy Story, and now the classic children’s tale The Velveteen Rabbit by Margery Williams has been vividly re-imagined as an original musical.

Running from 14–30 March at the Lyric Theatre, as part of the Belfast Children’sFestival, The Velveteen Rabbit has been adapted for a new generation of young people by writer Jan Carson and composer Duke Special in a spectacular Lyric Theatre and Replay Theatre co-production.

When Wee Man receives a bunny as a present, he never expects the extraordinary adventures that await them. But with a little imagination, and some Nursery Magic, his floppy-eared friend springs to life, turning the ordinary into the unforgettable. Jack Watson (The Velveteen Rabbit) and Tara Wilkes (Wee Man) are joined by a host of nursery toys who come to life in this magical adventure to enchant audiences of all ages, including Rosie Barry (Robbo & Nursery Magic Fairy), Reuben Browne (Bunny), Darren Franklin (Jack in the Box) and Allison Harding (Skin Horse and Bunny).

The creative team also includes director Janice Kernoghan-Reid, set and costume designer Diana Ennis, musical director Garth McConaghie, lighting designerJonathan M Daley and choreographer Eileen McCrory.





For tickets click here.