James Nesbitt pays surprise visit to West Belfast social club

BEST OF THE WEST: Actor Jimmy Nesbitt posed for photos with staff as he visited the PD on Sunday evening

COLD Feet actor James Nesbitt paid a surprise visit to the Andersonstown Social Club on Sunday night, days after they won Best Bar/Club at this year's Best of the West.

The actor, who has been starring in the Channel 4 series Suspect, has been spotted in and around Belfast in recent months while filming series two of the BBC drama Bloodlands.

Posting a photograph of Jimmy on social media alongside some of their staff, the PD said: "Delighted to welcome a special guest to the club last night, tá fáilte romhat Jimmy!"

In May, the actor joined Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar to publicly support Irish language legislation ahead of the Lá Dearg march.