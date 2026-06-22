FORMER DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has been found guilty of all 18 historical sex abuse charges brought against him, including rape.

The 63-year-old former Lagan Valley MP had pleaded not guilty to all 18 offences which spanned a period between 1985 and 2008.

The charges arise from allegations from two women from when they were children.

Remanding him into custody the judge said Mr Donaldson faces a lengthy custodial sentence. He will be sentenced on September 25.

He is also being placed on the sex offenders’ list.

The jury of seven men and five women finds Eleanor Donaldson committed the acts she was charged with including five charges of aiding and abetting her husband's offending, following a trial of the facts.

Who is Jeffrey Donaldson?



Jeffrey Donaldson first came to prominence as a political figure in the mid-1980s when he was elected in 1985 to the short-lived Northern Ireland Assembly for the South Down constituency. Before that he had had worked for South Down MP Enoch Powell.



He was a member of the Orange Order and served in the British Army’s Ulster Defence Association.



In 1997 he was elected MP for Lagan Valley for the UUP, however, his relationship with the party would soon come under strain with David Trimble’s signing and endorsement of the Good Friday Agreement.



In 2003 he defected to the DUP where he rose through the ranks as the DUP replaced the UUP as the leading unionist party.



Between 2008 to 2009 Donaldson served as a Junior Minister in Stormont’s Northern Ireland Executive.



In 2019 he lost to Edwin Poots in the DUP leadership election, however, after Poots resigned the following months Donaldson was elected unopposed to become leader of the DUP.



In March 2024 Jeffrey Donaldson stepped down as leader of the DUP after being charged with historical sex offences, including rape. The DUP suspended his membership.

Reaction

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said: "Today, our thoughts are, first and foremost, with those innocent victims whose lives have been impacted and blighted by his predatory and repugnant behaviour.

"What they have been put through, from the initial abuse – through to – the impact of having to give evidence and the inevitable traumatisation has been wicked. The impact on the victims of having to come forward, and be forced by their perpetrator’s denials, to give evidence in all the circumstances was cruel in the extreme.

"Today, we stand with the victims of his abuse and we salute their bravery and courage for speaking out. Regardless of the crime, we will always be on the side of the victim and as a society, we must do everything possible to encourage those who have been abused to come forward to the police and seek justice through our court system.

"In this case, it is our hope that the victims will see this verdict as a vindication of speaking up, and speaking truth against one who attempted to control, manipulate and silence.

"We trust and pray that both victims will be able to move forward successfully and rebuild their lives safe in the knowledge they have been heard and believed.

"As a consequence of his actions, Jeffrey Donaldson must now feel the full force of the law. He also stands guilty of abusing and betraying the trust placed in him by many people over the years, including good honest colleagues in both our party and the Ulster Unionist Party as well as the wider community.

"It is now clear, beyond doubt, that he abused various positions of power over many years from 1985 onwards and covered up his vile and manipulative behaviour.

"We have been shocked at the evidence presented. What we have heard reported from court has been filthy and vile. For our part, we strongly believe in placing our faith in the rule of law."

Sinn Féin MP for North Belfast, John Finucane, said: "Firstly, my thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. They deserve immense credit and continued support for the courage they have shown to come forward and seek justice.

“Today’s guilty verdict provides accountability and recognition of the victims’ suffering but it will not erase the abuse that they suffered.

“The outcome of the trial is a significant moment for the victims and their loved ones after what has been a particularly traumatic time.

“I want to commend them for their courage in coming forward, speaking up and seeking justice. It is never an easy journey and they deserve credit for the resilience they have shown.

“The focus should remain firmly on them, as they come to terms with the conclusion of the trial and they should be supported now and in the future.”