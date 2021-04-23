Jewish graves part of proud history of the city, says Tom Hartley

THE vandalism of headstones in the Jewish Cemetery at the City Cemetery has sparked a call for a bespoke youth engagement programme to tackle antisocial behaviour in the cemetery.

Former Lord Mayor and cemetery historian, Tom Hartley, has said that educating young people about the history and significance of the graveyard may help quell the vandalism.

It comes after police confirmed that the Thursday night attack on ten headstones at the Jewish Cemetery is being investigated as a hate crime.

Mr Hartley, whose book ‘Written in Stone’ is the authoritative text on the City Cemetery, said the plot has long been a hotspot for antisocial behaviour.

“In a sense, I think that because it is walled-in it’s a place where drinkers go to hide,” he said.

He described the recent attack as “very hurtful and sad”.

“I know for sure that the communities of Whiterock, Ballymurphy and Turf Lodge that surround the cemetery are also hurt about this desecration because when it comes to remembering the dead our communities do that with great dignity, and they expect that for anyone,” he said.

Mr Hartley said that regular patrols and maintenance of the cemetery, coupled with an educational programme could pay dividends.

“You also need council engagement with local communities and with youth organisations; an outreach plan that actually goes into primary schools to bring kids into the cemetery to teach them how important it is in terms of our history,” he stated.

Those responsible for damaging Jewish graves in the city cemetery in West Belfast are nothing but mindless thugs. This appalling hate crime will cause much distress within the Jewish community here & we must work to ensure that these evil acts are put to an end. @WestBelfastSDLP pic.twitter.com/tYdJxvRkCF — Paul Doherty (@PaulDohertySDLP) April 17, 2021

Sinn Féin Councillor Stevie Corr, who helped clean up the cemetery following recent vandalism said: “We work continuously after attacks on all graves belonging to all denominations, all religions, adults and children and these unbelievable attacks on the headstones of dead people needs to stop.

“This appears to be a deliberate targeting and will be treated and recorded as a hate crime. CCTV is being looked at.

Parents need to impress upon their kids that the cemetery isn’t a playground or a place to gather.

“Parks, playgrounds and pitches are reopening and this damage and desecration of graves causes untold hurt and distress to all the families who have loved ones buried in the City Cemetery.

PSNI Inspector Róisín Brown said whe was “appalled at these criminal acts”.

“City Cemetery, like any graveyard, is a place where members of the community come to pay their respects.

“The damage to these graves shows a total lack of respect for others and will have a significant impact on individuals and families within the Jewish Community.

“We are investigating this incident as a hate crime, but we need help from the local community in West Belfast to hold those responsible to account for their actions.

“If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the City Cemetery yesterday evening, or if you have information that would help our investigation, I am asking you to please contact us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 713 16/04/21.”

See also our editorial on the attack and Andrée Murphy's opinion piece.