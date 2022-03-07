Funeral takes place of murder victim Jim Crossley

FUNERAL: Family and friends of Jim Crossley gathered at St Michael the Arc Angel Church on Finaghy Road North for his funeral

THE funeral has taken place in West Belfast of murder victim Jim Crossley.

Jim Crossley's family and friends gathered today at St Michael the Archangel Church on Finaghy Road North for Requiem Mass before burial in Milltown Cemetery.

Mr Crossley (38) was stabbed five times in the chest and once in the thigh after he had gone to bed in a house in Filbert Drive, off the Stewartstown Road, last Tuesday evening.

En route to the Royal Victoria Hospital Mr Crossley took a cardiac arrest and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Mr Crossley's girlfriend, Julie Ann McIlwaine (31), has been charged with his murder and has been released on bail.

Jim Crossley is survived by his parents Margaret and Gerard, brother Gerard, sister Laura and children Liam and Grace.