Jiu-Jitsu: Competition success for Merville-Grove

THE combined junior team from Merville and Grove Jiu-Jitsu clubs were out in action for the first time in 2025 at the local Championships in Shankill Leisure Centre on Saturday.

24 Juniors went to fight the best junior athletes from all around the country and returned to North Belfast with five gold,five silver and seven bronze medals between them - not bad for two little clubs from North Belfast/ Newtownabbey who draw their membership from all the local youth of the area and slightly further afield.

Competing in Jiu-Jitsu is a curious contradiction. In the end, it is all about individual ability, but you just can’t reach a decent standard without a significant support team behind you, and the skill level on display last Saturday was definitely a decent standard.

The Merville and Grove clubs are representatives of the wider Team Ryano International MMA team, and together with two other local clubs, took first place as the most successful Jiu-Jitsu team on the day.

Coaches Mick Cullinan and Glenn Kelly masterminded much of the team’s preparations beforehand.

“The photos and titles look great, but they still do not do justice to the achievement of these fighters,” they said.

“They don’t record the countless hours of practice and dedication it takes to train and develop, week after week, month after month, with all the other distractions that they have at their age. Super performances from amazing kids.”

For anyone interested in learning more about Grove or Merville Jiu-Jitsu Clubs, more information can be found at: www.mervillejujitsu.com/grove