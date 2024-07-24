Job vacancies at South Belfast Irish language centre An Droichead

AN Droichead in South Belfast are currently recruiting for a number of roles in their organisation.

The Ormeau Road Irish language organisation are looking to add to their team in order to further strengthen their childcare provision, which currently serves over 100 children, some of whom are only a few months old.

An Droichead is the biggest employer in the Irish language community sector in Belfast, with a range of services available to families and children in South Belfast and beyond.

An Droichead’s childcare service has won Families First Awards and the organisation has won Glór na nGael and Aisling Awards for education in the last two years.

Positions available include part-time and full-time childcare assistants, as well as a part-time position for a cook in the childcare unit. Potential applicants are asked to email tara@androichead.com to receive an application form.