Michelle O'Neill welcomes Joe Kennedy's appointment as US Special Envoy to the North

FIRST Minister-designate Michelle O’Neill has welcomed the appointment of Joe Kennedy as the US Special Envoy to the North of Ireland.

Kennedy – the grandson of the late Senator Bobby Kennedy and great-nephew of US President John F Kennedy –had previously served as Congressman for Massachusetts' 4th congressional district between 2013 and 2021. He was the Democratic candidate in the 2020 Massachusetts Senate race where he was defeated by the incumbent Ed Markey and became the first member of his family to lose an election in the state.

Speaking after the announcement, Ms O'Neill said: “I very much welcome today's appointment of Joe Kennedy as US Special Envoy by President Biden.

“The US remains a critical partner for peace. They are an important stakeholder whose support for the Good Friday Agreement is deeply valued.

“This appointment puts renewed emphasis on the economic development of the north, and the benefits we can yield through dual access to both the EU single market and British market which uniquely positions our economy.

“Joe Kennedy has a strong record in promoting the interests of the North and I look forward to working with him in the time ahead. I believe he will bring very considerable expertise and experience to the task.

“As we approach the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April next year the opportunity must not be missed to restore power-sharing and North-South cooperation which I hope will see President Biden come to Ireland.

“My focus is on political cooperation with all other parties, and making politics work. At this time of a serious cost of living crisis when household and business budgets are badly squeezed we really need to help people, and confront the many challenges facing this society and economy.”

An incredible honor to be appointed Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs.



Look fwd to working with the Biden Admin to reaffirm US commitment to Northern Ireland and to promote economic prosperity and opportunity for all its people.https://t.co/cz6urZ0g2T — Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) December 19, 2022

Announcing the appointment, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said: "Today we are announcing the appointment of Joe Kennedy III as the U.S. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs.

"In this capacity, he will focus on advancing economic development and investment opportunities in Northern Ireland to the benefit of all communities as well as strengthening people-to-people ties between the United States and Northern Ireland."

Mr Blinken said that Congressman Kennedy's role builds on the long-standing U.S. commitment to "supporting peace, prosperity, and stability in Northern Ireland" and the peace dividends of the Good Friday Agreement.

"Joe has dedicated his career to public service, including eight years in the U.S. House of Representatives, tenure as Massachusetts Assistant District Attorney, and service as a Peace Corps Volunteer," he continued.

"He will draw from his extensive experience to support economic growth in Northern Ireland and to deepen U.S. engagement with all communities

"In parallel, U.S. diplomats in Europe and Washington will continue to engage with political leaders on efforts to restore the Northern Ireland Executive and to resolve differences on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"I look forward to Joe’s engagement and service with the people and leaders of Northern Ireland."