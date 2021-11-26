DÚLRA: John’s zoo adventure gets us thinking with his new book

WHEN a red panda escaped from Belfast Zoo a few years back, it got John Gray thinking.

The former Linenhall librarian sat up all night pondering the adventures of the wee animal in the gardens of North Belfast – maybe even in his own.



And by the time dawn broke, he had his story written – ‘The Red Panda Who Escaped from the Zoo’. “I let my imagination run riot,” John told Dúlra this week. “They’re delightful wee creatures and you could only imagine what it got up to and I thought it would make a great story for children.”



John had written two children’s books many years ago – but he noticed something had changed in the intervening years: the city’s Irish language community had flourished. And so he commissioned a professional translator to produce an Irish language version – ‘An Panda Rua a d’Éalaigh ón Zú’ will also be launched on Saturday along with the English one. The Irish version cost him £800 to publish – money he was happy to fork out.



“I could have waited months trying to get a grant,” he said. “But I have sufficient confidence in the enterprise and in the strength of the Irish language community that it’ll pay for itself.

“I don’t speak a word of Irish,” he admitted, “and I’m increasingly regretting this is the case. More and more of my friends are learning Irish and I’m realising more of my friends are sending their children to bunscoils.



“There’s obviously a demand for Irish literature, why wouldn’t you want to fulfil that?”

Gaelscoil Éanna Principal Mairéad Ní Chonghaile said her children would devour the book – the Glengormley school is just across the hillside from the zoo.



“It’s great to have such a lovely book where the story takes place in the area where the children live,” she said.



The book, beautifully illustrated by artist Beth McComish, has a “subliminal” message, says John – he hopes it will prompt the children who read it to ask questions about the role of zoos in the modern world.



“The book starts with the little red panda not happy in its enclosure, and we question how it came into captivity in the first place – its forebears had been captured in the jungle.



“It’s not Belfast’s Zoo’s fault – they got these animals from other zoos. But we can’t escape from that fact.”