Maskey criticises Lord Kilclooney's Lisburn Féile tweet

WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has criticised a tweet from former Ulster Unionist Party deputy leader John Taylor, also known as Lord Kilclooney, following the inaugural Lisburn Féile last weekend.



Responding to a tweet in which a faceless account questioned why Irish dancing was allowed on Bow Street and describing it as “sectarian sh*t”, Lord Kilclooney replied saying, “West Belfast is moving into Lisburn!”



The Andersonstown News have approached Mr Taylor to ask him to clarify his comments.

West Belfast is moving into Lisburn! — Lord John Kilclooney (@KilclooneyJohn) July 31, 2022

Speaking after the tweet, Paul Maskey described Mr Taylor’s tweet as “pathetic”.



“John has been posting stuff that is very negative on all sections of society for a long time now.



“He needs to stop making those types of comments as it is not good for anyone and causes hurt to many people’s feelings as well.



“John needs to stop with the use of this language and attitude when posting on social media.”



Mr Taylor has faced criticism in the past due to his social media activity including describing US Vice President, Kamala Harris as “the Indian” and asking the Alliance Party’s Armagh representative, Jackie Coade why her twitter name ends in ie and not UK.



Last year, he was also mocked on the social media platform for criticising the Spanish football team for not singing their national anthem. The Spanish national anthem doesn't have any lyrics.