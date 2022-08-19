Karate: Brunton hosting three-day technical seminar this month

ANDERSONSTOWN karate ace Oliver Brunton is conducting a three-day technical seminar in Belfast city centre later this month.

Oliver began studying the fighting art of wado karate six decades ago. He has spent years examining the finer details which make the application of the art so precise and effective.

Annual pilgrimages to Japan to train with Japanese masters have embedded the principles of karate and the Budo spirit into everything he does and solidified his knowledge of the art.

Oliver’s karate proficiency was tested when he undertook a rigorous grading examination in Japan.

On passing the examination he was elevated to the level of seventh dan with the Japanese Karate Federation (JKF) - the first European to hold this grade with JKF.

His passion for karate along with his expertise in the field has resulted in him being sought out by students from around the globe who are serious about karate and who are eager to tap into Oliver’s knowledge of the art.

Despite his age, he can produce explosive techniques which elude younger people whose limited knowledge means they are unable to make their karate successful.

Luckily for students of karate here, he is staging a three-day seminar which allows an in-depth exploration of the art.

During the seminar Oliver will explain the nuances which can make the difference between a strike or defensive movement working or being a fruitless exercise.

“For me, karate is so more than a series of movements,” Oliver explained.

“It is a defensive system which a person can become skilful at by using their body in a certain way.

“Karate is so beneficial for people in other ways such as increasing their flexibility and balance and making them more agile, along with developing their concentration and building confidence.

“I am very pleased to have this opportunity to share some of my experience and knowledge with local people who are keen to develop their karate.”

Anyone who wishes to take part in this special seminar should visit www.irishkarate.com or email nikaratewadokai@gmail.com to express their interest.