Karate: Brunton hosts three-day seminar

KARATE enthusiasts from across Ireland were inspired to perfect their karate techniques during a three-day seminar held in Belfast city centre recently.

Irish karate ace Oliver Brunton conducted the training conference looking at the intricacies of the art which transport the motions from movements to dynamic, forceful and effective techniques.

Oliver has enjoyed a wide a varied career in karate including regular trips to Japan to study with the top masters and is one of the few remaining practitioners who can claim to have trained under Hironori Otsuka - the founder of the wado system which Oliver has spent a lifetime learning.

He is a 7th Dan level black belt with the Japanese Karate Federation and a technical examiner of his style.

Oliver has also risen to the highest level in the World Karate Federation - the global body governing karate - qualifying as a free fighting referee and technical judge.

The recent seminar included demonstrations of karate techniques and explanations of how to apply these successfully.

“We are very fortunate to have someone of Oliver’s calibre teaching here in Belfast,” one student remarked.

“I have learned so much on this seminar and understand how to improve my training to make karate work for me.”

Although he has been teaching karate for more than 60 years, Oliver’s enthusiasm for passing on his knowledge has never waned.

“To watch others progress in the art which I have dedicated my life to gives me tremendous satisfaction,” he said.

“To be proficient in karate is much more than just learning what the movements are - it is about how these movements are applied to reveal the technique.”

Many of the students on this seminar have already secured places on Oliver’s next conference at the end of the summer.

To find out more visit www.irishkarate.com