MINDFUL MOMENT: The simplicity of Christmas was what made it special

CHRISTMAS has always been a season that inspires gratitude, a time to cherish what truly matters. For me, the festive period often brings back warm memories of growing up in Cupar street, when life was simpler and people focused on what I would describe as the small joys. Money was scarce, it was a time when, as the saying goes, it was “too tight to mention.” Yet despite this, or perhaps because of it, Christmas was still magical.

One of my most vivid Christmas memories is going to the local chemist, McGettigan's, to choose gifts for my mum and dad. These were not grand presents, but they were thoughtful. For my mum, I would carefully pick out a bar of soap, the kind that came in a fancy box, often with a floral scent or delicately embossed patterns. To me, those soaps seemed the height of luxury, even though they were relatively inexpensive. For my dad, I’d select shaving essentials: a sturdy brush, a pack of razors, or maybe a tin of shaving cream. These gifts were simple, practical, and chosen with love and care.

I remember clutching a few coins in my hand as I stood in the chemist, calculating what I could afford. The shelves weren’t overflowing with extravagant items, but there was enough choice to make the decision feel important. I felt a sense of pride in being able to give my parents something useful, a small token of my appreciation for all they did for me.

Back then, Christmas wasn’t about indulgence or extravagance. It was about making do with what you had and finding joy in the simplest things. Our entire community seemed to share this understanding. Everyone was in the same boat when it came to money, and there was no shame in it. If anything, it brought us closer together.

Our home decorations were modest but heartfelt. Paper chains and tinsel adorned the tree, and we’d save cards from year to year to reuse as part of the festive display. Christmas dinner was a feast not because it was lavish, but because it was shared. Neighbours might pop round with an extra pudding or a tin of biscuits, knowing that generosity, however small, was what the season was all about.

Looking back, I realise how much these simple traditions meant. They taught me the value of gratitude and how to appreciate the little things. Giving a bar of soap or a shaving brush might seem insignificant by today’s standards, but in those moments, they were symbols of love and thoughtfulness.

Christmas is still, at its heart, a time for gratitude. It’s a chance to reflect on what we have, rather than what we lack. In today’s fast-paced, consumer-driven world, these memories of simpler times remind me of the real spirit of the season. It’s not about extravagant gifts or lavish celebrations but about showing our appreciation for the people we care about.

Christmas is, and always has been, a time to keep it simple and cherish what truly matters: love, community, and the joy of giving.