GOING GREEN: Kennedy Centre set for annual St Patrick's Day celebrations

ST PATRICK'S DAY: Andersonstown School of Music will perform this year in the Kennedy Centre

THE Kennedy Centre in West Belfast will come alive with Irish spirit to mark St Patrick's Day on March 17.

From 1pm to 3pm, the mall will host captivating displays of Irish dancing by talented local schools, accompanied by infectious beats spun by a live DJ.

Children will be able to enjoy themselves with face-painting, and everyone can relax and enjoy some traditional Irish tunes performed by the Andersonstown School of Music.

Don't miss the chance to win exciting spot prizes and indulge your sweet tooth with Sandra’s Candy Factory's wonderful treats.

As you explore the centre, you'll find businesses adorned in green, from O’Neill’s to Sainsbury’s, each offering unique St Patrick’s Day merchandise.

Kennedy Centre manager John Jones said: "It's a day filled with joy, community, and the fun and pride that come with celebrating Ireland’s patron saint.

"I am really looking forward to this year's celebrations."