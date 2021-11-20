Kenneth Branagh encourages children from local schools to get into writing

ADVICE: Kenneth Branagh at the Into Film Festival with 'Belfast' stars Jude Hill and Lewis McAskie and 200 schoolchildren

RENOWNED actor and film director Kenneth Branagh recently opened the Into Film Festival at a special screening of his new movie Belfast by encouraging young people to tell their own stories.

The Into Film Festival runs until the end of the month at schools across the North with a series of free screenings and resources – such as the Story Builder writing tool – available all year round.

Kenneth Branagh, who is Northern Ireland Ambassador for Into Film, was joined by young actors Jude Hill and Lewis McAskie at the first festival event of 2021 held at Movie House Cityside.

They spoke to young people from a numbers of schools right across the city.

Into Film, an education charity, is encouraging young people to follow Kenneth Branagh’s advice and tell their stories using the new resource Story Builder.

Story Builder captures pupils’ imaginations and allows them space to create and build their own stories as if developing a film. This is a free resource, which allows pupils to work alone or collaboratively to develop characters, build their story arc, decide on settings and design their very own movie posters.

“Everyone has a unique, special story that’s just theirs," explained Mr Branagh.

"And it’s important to me that those stories get told, because everyone is different and that’s what makes things interesting,” he continued to 200 young people and their teachers at the special screening of his new movie based on his own childhood.

Into Film Project Delivery Officer Naomh Cullen said: “Northern Ireland people are renowned for amazing story-telling and Kenneth Branagh encouraged the students to express themselves.

"Every person has a story to tell and our team developed Story Builder to help young people find their voice and get their stories out into the world. Story Builder is now being used in schools across Northern Ireland and teachers have found it a real asset in the classroom.

“Kenneth Branagh used his own experiences as a young boy to write Belfast. We want to encourage young people across Northern Ireland to be our next great story teller and Story Builder gives them a place to start."