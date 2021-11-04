Killeaton residents oppose council plans to cut down 20 mature trees

DERRIAGHY residents and environmental groups have hit out at Lisburn & Castlereagh Council's plans to cut down 20 mature trees.

Residents say the trees in Killeaton Fields have a combined age of more than 1,200 years – and defies logic with global concerns over climate change. The Council say the trees pose a health and safety issue.

Barry O’Donnell, a local resident for over 40 years, says residents did not find out that any work was happening regarding the trees until he spoke with contractors who were planting 20 new trees in the middle of the fields.

“I was informed by contractors that the Council had plans for the fields, and that the planting of new trees was just the beginning, with further plans for new pathways and the removal of 20 mature trees.”

Mr O’Donnell continued: “The Council didn’t consult local residents on these plans until after we organised a meeting in the fields, and the Council then agreed to a Zoom call, wherein we had the first chance to talk to them concerning the matter.

“The Council have made plans, and began them without consulting the local community, and it’s been a fight just to actually be consulted, and to see what the plans are regarding the fields.”

In 2011 a campaign by local residents was able to fight off a council plan to build allotments in the fields, and Joan Agnew, a resident for 60 years said: “There is a history here with the Council attempting to force their plans onto us.”

Patrick Cregg, a former Director of the Woodland Trust, said: “This appears to be rather drastic action by the Council. These trees are an important element of the landscape, reducing noise pollution and helping to absorb water as the area is prone to flooding during wet spells.

“This much cherished and well used open space is a source of pride and a valued resource in an area that has seen extensive new housing over the last decade. I would suggest that a more cautious and managed approach can be taken in respect of the trees at Killeaton Fields.”

Residents conducted their own survey regarding the trees and found that 87 per cent of people residing by Killeaton Fields wanted a phased approach, and for them to be consulted about the Council's plans for the area.

Resident Grainne Kielty said: “Our families have lived here for 32 years. The main reason we chose to live here is the field and the trees. What happens to the field impacts directly on all of the residents. We are not against improvements but they must be done in consultation with those who it will impact on, and that is us the local residents”.

Barry O’Donnell agreed. “What we really want with the Council is a win-win for everyone. We are not against plans to improve the fields, or create friendly access points, but we would like to be consulted, be able to see the plans and discuss how the area can be used to benefit the wider community as a whole. If some trees need to come down due to poor maintenance, then that’s fine, but we have gotten the impression that the decision was made, and then evidence was found to support it after the fact, and now we stand to lose 20 mature trees, which will take a generation to replace.”

A spokesperson for Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council said “We are currently planning improvement works in Killeaton Open Space with the agreement of the local community. We are also engaging with them on the possible removal of trees due to health and safety issues highlighted by a recent tree survey. Council representatives met with the local community on 2nd September and engagement is ongoing.”

However, local resident Conor Marin, who grew up beside Killeaton Fields, said that no further meetings between the Council and residents have been organised and said that with the world’s focus on the COP26 Climate Talks in Glasgow, and local councils seeking to be more environmentally friendly, it did not make any sense to be cutting down 20 mature trees.