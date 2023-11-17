MINDFUL MOMENT: Blackthorn king protects a precious Irish craft

IN the heart of West Belfast, a man by the name of Aidan Bradley has quietly become a legend in his own right. He's not a politician, a rockstar, or a sports icon, but rather the custodian of a traditional Irish art form that has been passed down through generations – the Blackthorn stick.

I see Aidan as the king of the Blackthorn, dedicating his life to preserving this dying art. Crafted from the rugged branches of the blackthorn tree, the stick has a long and rich history in Ireland. It was not just a functional walking aid but also a symbol of strength and resilience, both qualities deeply rooted in the Irish spirit. The sticks are not mere inanimate objects – they are an extension of the Irish identity.

Aidan's journey began on the slopes of Divis and Black Mountain, where the blackthorn flourishes. These locations are well-known for being the ideal spots to find the perfect branches for crafting the sticks. Aidan's ability to find the right tree in this often inaccessible terrain is nothing short of a magical skill. It's as if the land itself recognises him as the guardian of this tradition and willingly offers up its hidden treasures.

Aidan's connection to the land runs deep, and it's the key to his success. He has spent years studying the blackthorn tree, learning its life cycle, its growing patterns and understanding the characteristics that make a perfect walking stick. His fingers have become attuned to the texture of the bark, the strength of the wood and the twists and turns that give each stick its unique and individual character.

What sets Aidan apart from others who dabble in this craft is his ability to create his own distinctive style in his home workshop at the foot of the Black Mountain. While traditional blackthorn sticks are always recognisable, Aidan's handcrafted sticks have a special aura. He has perfected the art of accentuating the natural beauty of the wood while also adding his own artistic flair. The result is a walking stick that is not just a functional tool but a work of art.

Each of Aidan's creations carries a piece of his heart and soul. He can identify his handcrafted sticks anywhere, not by some serial number or engraving, but by the unique character and energy imbued in them during their creation. It's as though the sticks have a part of Aidan's spirit embedded in them, making them extensions of his own self.

Aidan's dedication to preserving the art of blackthorn stick goes beyond personal passion. He believes deeply in the cultural significance of these sticks and their place in Irish heritage. He teaches this craft to the younger generation, ensuring that the tradition lives on. Aidan has become a mentor, passing on his knowledge and skills to eager apprentices who want to keep the blackthorn flame burning.

In a fast-paced world where traditions often fade into obscurity amidst the advancing tide of technology, Aidan stands as a guardian of a timeless craft. He keeps the spirit of West Belfast and the essence of Irish culture alive through the art of the blackthorn. His dedication, artistry and commitment to passing on this tradition ensure that the legacy of these iconic sticks will continue for generations to come.

In the hands of Aidan Bradley, the blackthorn stick is not just a piece of wood; it is a testament to the strength, resilience and unwavering spirit of a culture that refuses to be forgotten. Long may he carry this tradition into the future.