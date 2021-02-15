SOUTH BELFAST: King’s Hall retirement home and apartments get green light

PLANS: A retirement home and 81 new apartments are set for the iconic King's Hall site

BELFAST City Council is set to approve plans (right) to build a retirement home and 81 new apartments at the iconic King’s Hall.

The application from Benmore Octopus Healthcare Developments is being considered alongside the wider masterplan for the £100million King’s Hall Health and Wellbeing Park. However, the application is not dependent on other developments on the wider site.

Applicants are seeking planning permission for a mixed-use regeneration proposal for the South Belfast site which includes a retirement living complex, a medical or health services building, multi storey car park, local retail units, restaurant and café units, leisure and gym facilities, 35 one-bedroom apartments and 46 two-bedroom apartments.

The proposals also include plans for a new open space, including a central plaza with associated access from the Upper Lisburn Road.

Councillors are will discuss the plans at Tuesday’s meeting of the Council Planning Committee.

Planners at City Hall have recommended the application for approval ahead of Tuesday’s (February 16) meeting of the Council Planning Committee.

Belfast City Council received a total three objections to the proposals.

Amongst the objections were a number of concerns around access and road safety around the nearby Balmoral Avenue.

Work on other sections of the King’s Hall Health and Wellbeing Park are already underway.

The development will transform site at the Balmoral Showgrounds, which was opened in 1934 as a permanent exhibition hall for the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society.

The Planning Committee previously approved a Care Home on the site at its meeting in December 2020.